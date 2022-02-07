Rhythm City Casino in Davenport announced two new concerts Monday — the Southern rock group 38 Special, coming to the Event Center May 26, 2022, and the country band Shenandoah to play on April 16.

38 Special is set to perform in the Event Center on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets will be available starting Feb. 12 HERE.



After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern rock to over 100 cities a year, according to a tour release. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse, the release said.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

The country act Shenandoah is set to perform in the Event Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35, $30, $25, $20 and $15 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets for this also go on sale Feb. 12 HERE.

Shenandoah’s 2021 record “Every Road” featured collaborations with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.



Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss, according to a tour release.

Shenandoah has recorded 10 studio albums (three certified gold) and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The boys from Muscle Shoals have left a potent legacy at country radio with over a dozen #1 records, the release said.

The group signed a recording deal with BMG and in 2018 released their first new album in two decades to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Shenandoah premiered the debut single off the album, “Noise,” on SiriusXM and marked their first release to radio in 20 years. The track was produced by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and hit the top 30 at radio. The 2018 album, “Reloaded,” was their highest debuting album on the Billboard Chart of their entire career.

For more information on Rhythm City (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport), visit its website.