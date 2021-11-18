38-year-old Sterling man arrested in Dixon on several drug charges

The Dixon Police Department arrested Jonathon J. Wilson, age 38, of Sterling, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at approximately 3:03 p.m.

As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, Wilson was located at 1401 West 4th Street in Dixon and taken into custody. Wilson is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Subsequent to the arrest, officers located approximately 9 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging in Wilson’s possession. He was charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Fentanyl 5-15 grams, Class 1 Felony.

Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5-15 grams, a Class 1 Felony.

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine 5-15 grams, a Class 2 Felony.

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), a Class 4 Felony.

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor

Wilson was transported to the Dixon Police Department, where he was processed and then taken to the Lee County Jail.

