$39 million housing complex planned for QCA

Downtown Davenport will soon be home to a large housing project.

TWG Development plans to spend $39 million on a four-story project with 185 units, named Federal Point. It’s intended to be affordable housing, and all of the units will be reserved for people who earn up to 60% of the area’s median income.

The complex will be near the R. Richard Bittner Downtown YMCA. TWG’s development director said the company worked closely with the YMCA to make it happen. Some of the building’s amenities include a fitness room, outdoor patio and bike storage. The plan is to have Federal Point housing complex completed by December of 2023.