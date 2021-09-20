39-year-old motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

A 39-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in rural Illinois City in Rock Island County.

On Sunday, at about 3:01 p.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to the motorcycle crash in the 17100 block of 78th Avenue West in rural Illinois City, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Monday. The driver, Joseph Hazen, 39, of Illinois City, died from his injuries, the release said.

The passenger, Amber Hazen, 39, was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City by MedForce helicopter. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Andalusia Ambulance, Andalusia and Edgington Fire Departments, MedForce Aeromedical Transport and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.