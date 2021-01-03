392 Caffé continues to help those in need during the winter by having a coat rack outside of their shop

A coffee shop continues to help those in need during the winter by having a coat rack outside of their shop

A coffee shop continues to help those in need during the winter by having a coat rack outside of their shop.

392 Caffé has a coat rack where people can drop off their coats so others in need can take them.

Avalon Brooks is the operations manager at 392 Caffé and said for the past 7 years 392 Caffé has been putting out a coat rack to help those in need during the winter.

“It’s all community-run so whatever people feel incline to bring they’re more than welcome too,” said Brooks. “Being able to give back to the community is a huge part of who we are at 392.”

Cari Taylor has 4 children and has been donating the coats her children out grow

Taylor said she’s glad to see small businesses give back to the community

“Being able to donate children’s coats as my kids have grown out of their coats is something that I’ve done in the past few years,” said Taylor. “I just think it’s really great that businesses set up and be part of their community.”

People can drop off coats at both locations during business hours or they can leave them outside

“Coats are a really big thing defitinely scarfs and hats, we need gloves, we’ve got a lot of people asking for gloves that’s a big one but really big one is coats,” said Brooks.

This act of kindness has been well received by the community

“We get so many people, like an overwhelming amount of people coming inside and thanking us for all that we’re doing,” said Brooks.

392Caffé in Clinton is located at 216 S. 2nd St and 392Dport is located at 502 W. 3rd Street in Davenport.