3rd annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series starts later in May

The Galva Arts Council has announced a talented lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series presented by Regional Media.

Held at Wiley Park in Galva, the Sunday concerts are an opportunity for all ages to enjoy free live music in a picnic-style setting. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during concerts.

Admission to the concerts is free to everyone. The series is one part of a larger network of live music events.

The 2021 lineup includes:

May 30 – Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies

June 6 – Avey Grouws Band, Stone & Snow

June 13 – Shamarr Allen, The Deep Hollow

June 20 – Rags and Riches, Ley Line

June 27 – Radio Free Honduras, The Arcadian Wild

July 11 – Front Country, Bonne Finken

July 18 – Lewis Knudsen, Mississippi Heat

July 25 – Elizabeth Moen, Heather Newman

Aug. 1 – India Ramey, Trevor Sensor

Aug. 8 – Wayne Hancock, Craig Gerdes

Major sponsors include Mediacom, Illinois Arts Council, Quad City Arts, Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery, and others.

About the Galva Arts Council

The mission of the Galva Arts Council is to enrich the quality of life in Galva through the advancement and promotion of the arts, the encouragement of the appreciation of the arts through participation and attendance of art events, the provision of membership services, and advocacy for the arts.

About the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a private foundation that exists to strengthen the social fabric of America. Through its support of creative place-making, the Levitt Foundation empowers communities to transform underused public spaces into welcoming destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together and invigorates community life.

The foundation’s primary funding areas include permanent Levitt venues and the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, an annual grants competition. During the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to support access to free, high-caliber live music experiences while bringing new life to public spaces.

For more information, visit galvamusic.com.