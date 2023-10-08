The Hauberg Estate and the German-American Heritage Center and Museum will present the third annual Oktoberfest from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.

Kids’ activities start at noon and various games like hammerschlagen and a scavenger hunt will be offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m.

Live music with Die Musikmeisters will be featured from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.

Wear your best Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned king or queen of Oktoberfest QC. Admission is free from noon until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. is ticketed entry. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free.