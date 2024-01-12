This week’s 2 major snowstorms have already pushed us into the slot for the 3rd snowiest month of January ever! And it’s only January 12th!

Earliest this week we picked up 9.6″ and today’s total through 6 p.m is 14.6″.

That has us sitting at 24.2″ for the month and that’s 34rd all-time for January.

2019 – 30.6″

1979 – 26.7″

2024 – 24.2″ – and this will go up once we get tonight’s midnight measurement!

There’s also a chance Friday ends up as the snowiest one day in Quad Cities weather history. That stands at 16. 4″ for now but we’ll give that a run for its money through midnight.