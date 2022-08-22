On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million.

Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested on two Knox County warrants totaling $60,000.

Nathan Cantu, of Wataga was arrested on six Knox County warrants totaling $960,000.

Rey Cantu, of Wataga was arrested on four Knox County warrants totaling $415,000.

Jacques Johnson, of Galesburg was arrested on four Knox County warrants totaling $850,000.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on this operation by the Galesburg Police Department and the FBI Task Force. All subjects are currently being held at the Knox County Jail.