4 arrested in connection with feud-related gunfire in East Moline

Four people have been arrested after an investigation into a gunfire incident involving a feud earlier this month in East Moline.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. April 13, East Moline Police responded to the 1300 block of 9th Avenue after a report of gunfire in the area. Law enforcement found the incident was related to a “feud between two groups,” a news release from East Moline Police says.

“Investigators and officers were reletless in working this case to stop this illegal activity and hold those accoutnable for actions that endangered the community,” says the release.

The investigation led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of three guns, two of which were reported stolen.

Being held Wednesday in Rock Island County Jail were:

Roderick Walls III, 18, held on $75,000 bond to face a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Carson Harvey, 18, held on $100,000 bond, two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Shawn Castillo, 22, held on $350,000 bond, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies.

Emily Ledesma, 20, held on $50,000 bond, a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The FBI Quad Cities Gang Task Force, Silvis Police Department, Hampton Police Department and the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.