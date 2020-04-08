4-H club members from Wilton delivery Easter Egg Hunt bags to children

Events for Easter have been canceled due to the Coronavirus but event organizers are finding ways to bring joy to children and 4-H members in Wilton are going that.



Cora Marine said Casey’s donated 50 pounds worth of candy for the event and they’re doing their best to delivery Easter Egg Hunt bags before Sunday.



“We had to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt so we decided to do something with it by making packages together so kids could have an Easter Egg hunt because they might not be able to go out and grab the stuff for it,” said Marine. “We put in ten eggs in each bag with about two pieces of candy in them and then we have a activity sheet or a piece of paper that has like the club name.”

The club used social media to get the word out and get directions for where to deliver the bags.



They started delivering the Easter Egg Hunt bags on Monday.

“So there’s about 140 kids that we have to deliver individual bags to and there’s about 70 houses we’re delivering to,” said Marine.

The people working on the bags are sanitizing them before delivery.