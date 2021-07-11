4-H projects will have the spotlight at Mercer County Fairgrounds

Mercer County 4-H members will showcase their projects Monday-Friday at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Aledo, Ill., and during their horse show Sunday at the 4K Arena in Viola, Ill. .

4-H events kick off on Monday with the Mercer County 4-H General Project Show. 4-H members will meet with experts in their project areas and discuss what they have learned over the course of the year. Members get to choose from more than 150 project areas, ranging from civic engagement and computer science, vet science and visual arts, to weather and woodworking. Following the morning of judging, the public can view the 4-H general projects 1-2 p.m. in the Merchants Building.

In addition to participating in the General Project Show, 4-H members have the opportunity to show dogs, rabbits, poultry, and compete with their livestock.

The dog, poultry, rabbit and livestock show schedules are as follows:

Tuesday – Poultry, 8:30 a.m., rabbits, 10 a.m., sheep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday – Dog obedience and showmanship, 8 a.m.; beef show, 9 a.m.

Thursday – Goat show, 9 a.m., swine show, 9 a.m.; junior and senior Master Showmanship Contest, 4 p.m.

Friday,- Dairy show, 9 a.m.; Mercer County Youth Livestock Auction, 6 p.m.

Sunday – 4-H Horse Show, 9 a.m. at the 4K Arena, 2492 75th Ave., Viola.

For more information about the Mercer County Fair, visit the website .For those unable to visit the Mercer County 4-H Show in person, photo highlights will be on the Facebook page: