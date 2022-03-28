Local University of Illinois Extension 4-H students will plant 25 new trees at Illiniwek Forest Preserve in partnership with the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District. New trees to be planted include 10 Jackiana Oak, five Bur Oak, five Black Oak and five Red Oak trees.

The trees will be planted from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Illiniwek Forest Preserve at 836 State Ave, Hampton, Ill., a news release says.

Parking is available at the pavilion in the campground. Rock Island County Forest Preserve District – Illiniwek Forest Preserve and Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District will host the event.

The project will support existing restoration projects at Illiniwek Forest Preserve designed to replace trees lost to insect infestation, storm damage and other hazardous situations. The initiative will increase tree diversity and enhance wildlife benefits to the area while also providing educational opportunities for local youth and community members to learn how to identify oak trees and understand why they are essential to Illinois forests.

This pilot community partnership project is funded by the Illinois Forestry Development Council, University of Illinois Extension, and Association of Illinois Conservation Districts (AISWCD). The initiative is being coordinated by Extension 4-H, AISWCD Forestry Committee and Rock Island County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Rock Island is one of 31 total counties participating throughout the state with a total of 775 trees being planted overall. The Rock Island Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors selected Illiniwek Forest Preserve, a facility of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, as the planting site for 2022 because of its accessibility and visibility to the public for increased education.