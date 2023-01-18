Get ready to get creative and learn new skills at 4-H Winter Workshops offered through University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties. All youth ages 8 to 18 can participate in classes about topics covering small engines, photography, sewing, E-sports, cake decorating, and more. Class sizes are limited, so register early to get a spot, a news release says.

You can register for them from the Illinois Extension’s 4-H program page here or call the Illinois Extension office in Milan at 309-756-9978.

Here’s what’s available:

Small Engines | Saturday, Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, noon-2 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Learners will explore ignition systems, compression, heat transfer, filter maintenance and more. Register here. ! Register here.

Photography | Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Get hands-on experience taking pictures from a professional! Ted Doty, owner of Camera Corner will guide you and give helpful tips about cameras and settings. Explore aperture (F-stop), Exposure (shutter speed), ISO (film/sensor sensitivity), Lighting (flash, artificial, sunlight, other), and Lens Filters (Ultra-violet, polarizing, etc.) Bring cell phone or a camera to take pictures with. Register here.

E-Sports | Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.| Western Illinois University, Moline. Learn more about the growing field of Esports. Spend a fun day at WIU to meet current college E-sports players! Learn about popular games and how to improve your skills. Get tips on physical and mental fitness to manage in-game stress levels and maintain focus over the course of a tournament. Participants will also learn about the technology involved in E-sports. Pizza lunch is included. Cost is $5 person. Limited to 10 participants. Register here.

Cake Decorating | Tuesday, Jan. 31, Feb. 21, and March 21, 6-7 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Over three sessions you’ll practice and build your skills as you learn how to make buttercream frosting and royal icing, use different tips, add borders, flowers and basket weaves to cakes, cupcakes, and cookies! Cost is $10 for the series. Register here.

Horses | Tuesday Jan. 31, Feb. 21, and March 21, 7-8 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Join in this free workshop to gain knowledge and understanding of equine science, horse breeds and coat colors, horse anatomy, and learning opportunities with hands-on experiences. No horse experience needed. You do not have to own a horse to attend. Register here.

Cooking 201 Virtual Series | via Zoom. Explore cooking from the comfort of your home kitchen! Join 4-H on a five-week virtual cooking session taking place on Sundays, Feb. 12, 19, 26, and March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Each week you’ll get a list of ingredients and supplies you’ll need to have on hand for the workshop. As part of the program, you’ll get to prepare dishes from five different food groups. You’ll also learn food safety, kitchen safety, understanding Nutrition Facts Labels, thawing food, knife safety, kitchen cleanup, and more. It’s a fun way to gain experience in a familiar kitchen with assistance from your parent/guardian. The workshop is free to 4-H members. The cost to join 4-H for the year is $20. Information about joining will be sent to those new to the program. Register here.

Legos | Sunday, Feb 12, 2-4 p.m. | GBL (Great Brick Lab), Milan. Design your favorite bird with Legos. You’ll have fun using a wide variety of Legos as you join other youth who also enjoy building. Cost is $10 to be paid to GBL on the day of the workshop. Limited to 10 participants. Register here.

Wood Carving | Geneseo Art League, Geneseo. Learn some basics of wood carving and see your results quickly during this workshop, led by the Geneseo Art League on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1-2 p.m. You will be using bars of soap with plastic knives and skewers to obtain the skills required without any fear of cuts. You can transfer these lessons to wood and sharp carving tools as you progress in the art. The instructor will have examples for you to follow. The cost is $10 for supplies, payable to the Geneseo Art League on the day of the workshop. Register here.

Sewing | Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-noon. | Rock Island County Extension, Milan. You’ll explore how to use a sewing machine and do a sewing project to learn straight stitching. Cost is $5. Limited to 12 participants. Register here.

Air Dry Clay | Geneseo Art League, Geneseo. Air dry clay is a fun medium that does not require a kiln or firing. Learn more about it at a hands-on workshop led by the Geneseo Art League on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You will make an object in the workshop that can be taken home the same day, and once completely dry can be painted at home with any paint/markers/etc. in whatever style you like. There are many ways to construct pots such as the coil method or slab pots and the instructor will show you how. The cost is $10 for supplies, payable to the Geneseo Art League on the day of the workshop. Register here.