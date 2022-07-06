Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets.

A car traveling eastbound on Locust ran the red light and T-boned another car heading south on Marquette. That car then hit a third car.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Davenport police and Scott County deputies closed off the intersection temporarily while tow trucks worked to remove the damaged cars.