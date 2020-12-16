4 juveniles charged with theft after stolen vehicle crashes

UPDATE: Four juveniles were charged with theft after an early morning crash of a stolen vehicle in Davenport.

It happened around 12:28 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Locust and Harrison Street. Police say a stolen SUV was reported to be driving recklessly eastbound on Locust Street and struck two vehicles at the intersection and continued to the Locust and Main Street area, where several juveniles ran from the vehicle.

Officers arrested four juveniles — two 14-year-old boys, one 15-year-old boy and one 13-year-old boy — and determined the SUV was reported stolen on December 13 in Davenport. No injuries were reported.

All four juveniles were charged with vehicle theft and interference.

EARLIER UPDATE: Three vehicles involved in a crash in Davenport suffered a good amount of damage and had to be towed away early Wednesday. Locust Street was shut down between Harrison and Brady.

