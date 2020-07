UPDATE: Four kids and a dog were assisted Friday by a passerby and emergency crews after a fire in the 500 block of East Locust Street in Davenport.

UPDATE: 4 kids and a dog were assisted by a passerby and emergency crews after a fire in the 500 block of East Locust Street in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/mSNR6njVuQ — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) July 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.