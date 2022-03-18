Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on March 16 at approximately 4:54 p.m. of a head-on collision between a car and minivan.

Upon arrival to the scene in the 4100 Block of Highway 136, preliminary investigations showed a passenger car was travelling westbound on Highway 136 when it collided with a minivan travelling eastbound. As a result of the collision, the driver of the minivan and two passengers in the vehicle, as well as the driver of the car, died. A third passenger in the minivan sustained serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne Emergency Room, later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

(Google Maps)

According to a news release, the identities of the deceased have been released and are as follows:

Unit #l – passenger car

Driver: Donald Bartels, 90 – Clinton

Unit #2 – minivan

Driver: Benjamin Ehrhart, 94 – Clinton

Passenger: Donna Ehrhart, 91 – Clinton

Passenger: Phyllis Krogman, 81 – Clinton



The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Andover Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation-Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Med-Force Air Ambulance.