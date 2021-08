Fire Academy graduates (left to right) Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph Colon are pictured with Muscatine Firefighter and lead trainer Andrew McSorley after their final training burn Friday at Fire Station 2.

Four new members of the Muscatine Fire Department earned graduation certificates from the Muscatine Fire Training Academy Friday and are already at work on their respective shifts.

Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph Colon completed the intense course on firefighting led by Muscatine firefighter Andrew McSorley with a series of training burns at Fire Station 2, a news release says.

The four-week session instructed the fire recruits on firefighting techniques and safety.