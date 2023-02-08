Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff has announced the promotions of four department

personnel, effective Jan. 23:

Battalion Chief Terry Smith has been promoted to the position of assistant chief; Captain Nicholas Thompson has been promoted to battalion chief; Lieutenant Jason Leemans has been promoted to captain; and Firefighter Darwin Burton has been promoted to lieutenant, according to a news release.

From left are Darwin Burton, Jason Leemans, Nicholas Thompson and Terry Smith (contributed photo)

“The Rock Island Fire Department is excited about the promotion of Asst. Chief Terry Smith, Battalion Chief Nick Thompson, Capt. Jason Leemans and Lt. Darwin Burton,” Graff said. “These individuals prepared themselves for these positions. Our transition will be seamless and the fire department and the City of Rock Island will benefit from the assets they bring.”

Smith has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 1996. He has served as a lieutenant, captain and most recently as battalion chief of the Third Battalion. As assistant chief, Smith will serve as the department’s training officer and ensure that all personnel are prepared to handle the evolving challenges facing the modern fire service. Smith will also supervise buildings and grounds and assist with the development of a strategic plan to maintain the fleet and facilities.

As battalion chief, Thompson will lead the Third Battalion. He has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 2002 and served as a lieutenant and captain. Thompson has served the Bureau of Fire Prevention as a fire investigator and has always shown a dedication to keep his companies highly trained. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and is currently working on a master’s degree. Thompson also has been a member of the regional Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue Teams.

Leemans has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 2000 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2015. He obtained specialized training and advises the department’s Rapid Intervention Team. He is a member of the regional Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue Teams and continually serves as a resource for equipment upgrades and new tactics and technologies which help the department serve the community more effectively.

Burton was hired in 2008 and has served as a fill-in lieutenant for many years. He has prepared to lead a fire company by attending many advanced training programs provided by the University of Illinois and Fire Service Institute such as Company Fire Officer, Vehicle and Machinery Technician, Advanced Technician Firefighter and Fireground Company Officer. Burton is a former helicopter flight medic and brings a wealth of emergency medical knowledge to his new company.