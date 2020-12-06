4 QC agencies receive emergency help

Four Quad-City area agencies are among 35 in Iowa that will receive Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds.

In Scott County

Family Resources will receive $142,092 for shelter and outreach and $75,600 for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, for a total of $217,692.

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. will receive $200,000 for shelter and outreach, and $273,335 for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing; for a total of $473,335.

The Salvation Army Quad Cities Family Services will receive $75,000 for shelter and outreach and $229,119 for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, for a total of $304,119.

In Muscatine County

The Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) will receive $200,000 for shelter and outreach programs, and $140,568 for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, for a total of $340,568.

About the program

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that a total of nearly $9 million in assistance is available to assist eligible low-income Iowans at imminent risk of eviction and individuals who have lost housing to quickly regain housing stability, a news release says. The funding also will provide support for homeless-shelter operations. The funds are made available through a supplemental appropriation to the Emergency Solutions Grant program through the federal CARES Act.

“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has always been on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” said Reynolds. “The funds announced today will assist those at risk of eviction while also providing support to homeless shelters supporting Iowa’s homeless population at this critical time. I appreciate the continued collaboration with our federal partners in support of the state’s pandemic response.”

“Providing housing assistance for Iowans in need remains a top priority,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “The ability for Iowans to thrive and prosper begins with a safe, stable place to call home and the program announced today will be essential in helping Iowans get back on their feet.”

The Emergency Solutions Grant program will help to prevent households from becoming homeless because of eviction, assist Iowans who have lost their homes to eviction regain rental housing, and provide homeless shelters with financial support to assist with operations and outreach while they work to serve Iowans in need and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

To be eligible for eviction-prevention assistance to avoid homelessness, Iowans must have an income of 50% of the area median income or less and be at imminent risk of eviction, in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria. To be eligible for assistance in rapidly regaining housing, Iowans must currently be experiencing homelessness.

Examples of assistance available to eligible individuals include rent and utility payments, including in arrears, legal assistance, application fees, security and utility deposits, moving costs, case management and credit repair. All financial assistance is paid directly to landlords and service providers.

Individuals in need of assistance must apply through the Coordinated Entry help line in their area, available along with additional eligibility and program information at iowahousingrecovery.com.

Thirty-five agencies were awarded a total of $8.8 million in Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds. The full list of awards is available here. The assistance will remain available until all funds are exhausted or Sept. 30, 2022.

The Emergency Solutions Grant program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Iowa Finance Authority in partnership with participating Iowa service agencies.