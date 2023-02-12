Four people are recovering in local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on River Drive in Moline overnight.

Moline police officers were called to the 4400 block of River Drive just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-car crash. A Nissan car was driving eastbound on River Drive and approached two additional eastbound vehicles. The Nissan went into the westbound lane at the same time a Chevy Cruz was traveling westbound and the two vehicles collided head-on. A driver in a Buick LaCrosse who had been driving eastbound slammed on their brakes to avoid the crash and was rear ended by a Saturn Aura. The Nissan and Chevy were both occupied by two people. All four individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals. There were no injuries in the LaCrosse/Aura crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in both crashes. Charges are pending and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at (309) 797-0401.