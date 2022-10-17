We are airing segments from host Jim Niedelman’s interviews with candidates that were posted only as web extras because we didn’t have time to fit them in on “4 the Record” when they were our main guests.

We revisit conversations with both candidates for Iowa’s First Congressional District. We’ll start with his interview with Christina Bohannan that didn’t make it on “4 the Record” initially.

Bohannan is an Iowa state representative and a law professor at the University of Iowa. This discussion focused on recent Supreme Court decisions like abortion and gun rights.

Of course, Christina Bohannan is running against incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. We bring back part of Jim Niedelman’s recent conversation with the congresswoman now. This part focuses on her opposition to the CHIPS Act and the invasion of the Capitol days after she took office.

It was only a week ago we brought you Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Kathy Salvi. the Republican is running against Tammy Duckworth for the U. S. Senate in Illinois. We weren’t able to bring you the part of our discussion that focused on immigration.

Democrat Deidre DeJear remains an underdog in Iowa’s race for governor. The part of our conversation we didn’t have time to bring you on the air focused on Iowa’s economy.

Here’s a wrap-up of our web extras. Click on the videos to hear what the candidates have to say:

Iowa Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan. Topics: Supreme Court decisions on abortion and gun rights as well as potential legislative response to them.

Iowa Congressional Candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Topics: Her opposition to the CHIPS Act and her response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the House Select Committee investigation.

Illinois U.S. Senate Candidate Kathy Salvi. Topic: Immigration.

Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear. Topics: Iowa budget surplus and Iowa tax cut

Now that you’ve had a chance to hear from our candidates, we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What issues are motivating you to vote this year, and why? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.