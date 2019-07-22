4 the Record throws the book at Castro

Every once in a while I offer a candidate some advice. This is the third time we scheduled an interview with Julian Castro. The prior two were canceled. So we presented him with a gift to help him out while traveling.

Castro also has an identical twin brother in Congress.

So we asked him what’s to stop the two of them from pulling the old switcheroo from time to time.

Watch Castro’s answer and reaction in the video above.

