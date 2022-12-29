Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.

The initial investigation found that a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on I-80

and entered the median, then struck a concrete bridge end-cap that crosses Wells-Ferry Road. The Equinox was driven by a 30-year-old Cedar Rapids man, the release says.

There were also three passengers in the vehicle, including an 11-year-old child. All occupants were transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus by Medic EMS. Their conditions range from stable to serious as of Thursday evening, the release says.

I-80 East was closed for a short period of time, but is now open. The accident remains under

investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. The Scott

County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Medic EMS, LeClaire Police

and Fire Department, Bettendorf Fire Department, I-DOT, and Iowa State Patrol assisted with the crash scene.

