4 transported to hospital after crash Monday evening

Three children and an adult were transported by ambulance after a car and a truck collided about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 15th Street, Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw police and firefighters talk with witnesses and those involved. The people who were transported to the hospital were in the truck, while the man driving the car was not taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News will update with details when they become available.

Police are at the scene of a crash at 5th Avenue and 15th St., Rock Island. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers talk with witnesses. pic.twitter.com/TkpGAo7PJl — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) August 16, 2021