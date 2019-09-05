4-vehicle crash at I-80 & I-88 interchange

At least one woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash at the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 interchange on September 5, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

At least one woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash at the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 interchange Thursday afternoon.

A semi truck, a car and two pickup trucks were involved.

Due to work on I-80 bridge, westbound traffic is backing up all the way back to the I-88 interchange.

