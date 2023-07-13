A Bettendorf girl who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder and a chronic illness early in life is being honored by Genesis Health System at a Quad Cities River Bandits game for her remarkable progress at the latest Runs for Life.

Maggie Luckenbach, 4, will be honored at the end of the second inning of Friday night’s game between the River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs. She will be celebrated during an on-field ceremony with players from both teams. A video sharing Maggie’s story will play on the video board during the ceremony.

Maggie was born prematurely at between 36-37 weeks and weighed a mere four pounds. As she turned a year old, her parents, Jenifer and Luc Luckenbach of Bettendorf, discovered she wasn’t meeting her developmental milestones. “She was diagnosed with a genetic disorder (16p 11.2 microdeletion syndrome) that causes global developmental delays. And then, we later discovered that she has a second disorder that causes chronic illness,” said Jenifer. Over the years Maggie has had about 400 medical appointments, met with 40 specialists and endured many hospitalizations and surgeries.

Maggie’s parents began bringing her to Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS) when she was six months old to help her develop vital verbal and physical skills. “As she’s gotten older, we’ve focused on helping her to be stronger physically through physical and occupational therapies,” said Jenifer. “We also practice daily at home to reinforce what she learns in the clinic. But her biggest challenge right now is being understood by people outside her immediate day-to-day existence,” Jenifer said.

“Most of the time, Maggie understands much of what others say to her. So as a speech therapist, I’m working mostly with her on her ability to express her thoughts, opinion and things that she likes with other people,” said Megan Hinton, a pathologist at Genesis. “Maggie has gone from having less than 50 words in her vocabulary a year ago to being able to put phrases together. She’s starting to use her vocabulary, which is now massive.”

Katie Powers, a Genesis physical therapist, began working with Maggie as a newborn after she came home from the hospital as part of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) program that works with high-risk infants with developmental concerns. “I’ve been helping her learn to roll over, crawl and walk. Now she’s running, jumping and climbing on everything. She’s come a long way,” said Powers. “To see just how far she’s progressed at her age and what she’s accomplished, given her medical history, is truly remarkable. It’s a testament to how hard Maggie is willing to work and how hard her family works on things with her.”

Friday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, including how to buy tickets for the game, click here.