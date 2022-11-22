Do you remember Thanksgiving weekend of 2018? It went out with a bang, that’s fore sure!

A blizzard rolled through the Midwest and clobbered the Quad Cities with snow and wind. It set all kinds of snow records for November and we ended up more than a foot in the Quad Cities!

Winds gusting over 35 mph slammed visibility to under a quarter mile at times.

A Blizzard Warning was issued for parts of 6 states in the Midwest, including Iowa and Illinois of course.

