IOWA -- On Wednesday Governor Kim Reynolds defended her decision to quietly lift statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts last week, arguing that the statistics show Iowa is turning the corner in the fight against the virus and that the rules are unnecessary.

On Wednesday the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 300 patients for the first time since last September. The state's average positive rate for the last 14 days continues to steadily drop as well, as has the number of long term care outbreaks in the state. The governor says all of those metrics and more show now is the time to lift restrictions.