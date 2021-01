The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, along with the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is meant to teach the girls how to run a business using in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and more recently through an online platform. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some obstacles to many of those traditional methods, so this year the Girl Scouts had to come up with some creative ways to sell the cookies.