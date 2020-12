Emilio Daniel Dillon, 23, of Muscatine, was sentenced in federal court on December 29, 2020, after admitting to downloading child pornography to a device in 2019.

Dillon was ordered to serve 70 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, required to pay $5000 in victim restitution and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. He will also have to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.