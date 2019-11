Police arrested Department of Corrections (IDOC) Parole Officer Garrick Randolph, a 52 year-old male, on two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts Official Misconduct.

The arrest was made by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) on Oct. 23 after Randolph voluntarily reported to the Galesburg Police Department and was released on the same day at the Knox County Jail. The bond amount was set at $75,000 for each warrant arrest.