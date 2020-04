As businesses that were closed during the pandemic slowly start to reopen in several Iowa counties, many furloughed and laid off employees will be brought back by their employers. Iowa Workforce Development wants to remind unemployed workers the rules for receiving benefits during this transition.

Except for a few circumstances, if you're an employee that was placed on temporary leave related to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work when recalled by your employer, you will be considered a "voluntary quit" and will lose unemployment benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit of $600 per week.