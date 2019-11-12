Closings
UNITY CHRISTIAN - FULTON

4 Your Money: Rising markets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s edition of 4 Your Money, NelsonCorp Wealth Management CEO David Nelson discusses the rising markets and how they can impact your investments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp