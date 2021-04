In response to the recent deaths of many Black Americans - including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery - and concerns over incidents where some believe police brutality was involved, community members will have a peaceful protest at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St., Davenport.

Organizers, in a news release, said they "intend to inspire all people to take action and speak out against police brutality and racial injustice."