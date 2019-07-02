4 Your Money: Secure Act Local News by: Justen Ransom Posted: Jul 2, 2019 / 07:13 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 2, 2019 / 09:49 AM CDT On today’s edition of 4 Your Money, we’re joined by James Nelson of Nelson Corp Wealth Management. James discusses the impact the new Secure Act would have on those looking to retire as well as those already in retirement. Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp 4 Your Money: Secure Act 4 Your Money: Big move in interest rates 4 Your Money: New tax rules 4 Your Money: Factors 4 Your Money: Protecting Your Investments 4 Your Money: Trade War and the impact on investment 4 Your Money: Stocks and the economy 4 Your Money: Stock Market ups and downs 4 Your Money: Retirement Costs