More than $1 million has been granted by the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support eastern Iowa and western Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes an additional $400,000 announced this week to support non-profits in Rock Island County, Carroll County and Whiteside County. The $400,000 in funds were made available by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker to help non-profits serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition has distributed dollars from that fund to organizations like the Quad Cities Community Foundation to proactively make grants to organizations.