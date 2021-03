UPDATE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Davenport police officer who was injured and shot a man during an exchange of gunfire last month in a parking lot near the corner of Kimberly Road and Division Street.

Officer Nathaniel Missimer was "the officer involved" in the incident around 5:43 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Kimberly Road on February 18, according to a news release.