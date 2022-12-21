Black Hawk College is ready to begin a new $40.8 million renovation project at their Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

(bhc.edu)

Building 3 was built in 1971 and is scheduled to undergo major renovation as part of the college’s Facilities Master Plan. This includes science and health career labs, athletics and fitness spaces, classrooms, faculty offices and the college’s police department. Building 3 will have limited accessibility until the project is completed, which is expected to be sometime in mid-2024.

The BHC Police Department has moved to the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus and is accessible from Lot 1 off 70th Street. The Athletic Department has moved to Building 1 and the Hawk’s Cupboard food pantry has moved to Building 4. Lot 3, the parking lot west of Building 3, will be closed for parking and used by construction.

The gym will be accessible for athletic events during construction except May 15-August 1, 2023. The Health Sciences Center and Lot 2 will remain open and accessible during construction.

The renovated Building 3 will feature:

Athletics/fitness facilities

Campus police office

Food pantry

Training room

Eight natural science labs

Four health science labs

Seven science prep and storage rooms

Five classrooms

A computer lab

Faculty offices

New entry

The college’s pool closed in 2020 and the space will be remodeled into new science labs that will move from Building 2 to Building 3.