40 COVID-19 deaths a new record in Iowa

Iowa set a record for COVID-19 deaths as new confirmed cases and the number of people being treated in hospitals remained high.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 40 deaths and 3,896 confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

That brings the total number of deaths to 2,064 and the total cases to 194,479. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also continued to increase, with a record 1,527 people being treated.

There were 283 people in intensive care units. In the last week, one in every 107 people in Iowa was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

That’s the third-highest rate in the nation, behind North Dakota and South Dakota.