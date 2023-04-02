Did you buy a Lotto America ticket in Dubuque for last night’s drawing? If so, you may want to check those numbers.

It’s no April Fool’s Day joke; somebody in Iowa won the game’s April 1 drawing, a record amount for the Lotto America game: a $40.03 million annuity or a $21.28 million cash option. The winning ticket was purchased at Eichman’s, a restaurant and convenience store at 11941 U.S. Highway 52 N. in Dubuque. The Lotto America jackpot had been climbing since July 2021. The game’s previous jackpot record was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.

“You hear all the time: What are the odds? Well, it happened here!” said owner Stacy Eichman. “Honestly, I’m still processing. It’s hard to believe.”

“As the jackpot continued to climb, we kept saying that the odds of winning it in Iowa are the same as anywhere else. And now it’s happened,” said Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn, who serves as vice chair of the Lotto America game group. “This is a moment to celebrate for our winner, our retailer and the Iowa Lottery.” The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto America drawing, which were: 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7. Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning Lotto America ticket.

Lotto America is known as Powerball’s smaller cousin. The game costs $1 to play and has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, like Powerball. Lotto America’s jackpots start at a smaller level and the game has easier odds of winning. Lotto America is sold by 13 lotteries, while Powerball is sold by 48. Players in Lotto America choose five numbers from a pool of 52 and another number, called the Star Ball, from a pool of 10. Players who match all six numbers in a drawing win the game’s jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot in Lotto America are around 1 in 26 million, compared to odds of about 1 in 292.2 million of winning the Powerball jackpot and about 1 in 302.6 million of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Jackpot prizes must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive and winners are strongly encouraged to make appointments for those claims. To make an appointment or contact the lottery with questions, the winner or winners should call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com. The Iowa Lottery encourages winners of sizeable amounts to consult a lawyer or financial planner before stepping forward to claim the prize.

This is the second Lotto America jackpot that was won in Iowa. A man from Davenport man won a $4.38 million jackpot in May 2018. The Lotto America jackpot for Monday’s drawing returns to a $2 million annuity, $1.06 million cash option. For more information on the Iowa Lottery, click here.