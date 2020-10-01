40 new positive cases reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,197 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.
There are currently 21 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 4 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 4 women in their 70s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl infant younger than 1
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.