40 new positive cases reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,197 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.

There are currently 21 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

1 woman in her 90s

4 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl infant younger than 1

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.