40 new positive cases reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,197 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.

There are currently 21 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13
  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 girl infant younger than 1

