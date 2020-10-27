4,000 new positive cases, 46 additional deaths in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new positive cases and 46 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 382,985 positive cases and 9,568 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 62,074 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,388,290 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 20 through October 26 is 6.4%.

As of last night, 2,758 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.