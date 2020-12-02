$4,000 scholarships available at St. Ambrose

A scholarship program that helps Iowa students attend St. Ambrose and partner with mentors is accepting applications for its second year.

Created through a $1.38 million dollar estate gift from Dale and LaVonne “Bonnie” McFarlin — the largest single scholarship gift in school history — the program awards four recipients a $4,000 award that will renew annually for up to four years, making each scholarship award worth up to $16,000.

Applications for the second round of awards are being accepted at sau.edu/mcfarlinscholars through February 15, 2021.

Abigail Burger, one of the initial quartet of award winners in the McFarlin Scholars Program, said she was able to”expand opportunities and connections” through a unique mentoring relationship with College of Arts and Sciences Dean Paula McNutt, PhD.

Tori Andrews, another inaugural McFarlin Scholar, said College of Health and Human Services Dean Sandra Cassady, PT, PhD, has helped her navigate the challenges of being a non-traditional student and mother.

“I see this relationship continuing to flourish as I go further in my education,” Andrews said.

Iowa students who carry a 3.0 GPA are eligible to apply after they are fully admitted to St. Ambrose.

“I have learned not to take for granted that what I know about St. Ambrose and higher education is common knowledge, and to ensure I am finding opportunities to listen closely and share appropriately,” said Provost Paul Koch, PhD., who is mentoring Serina Norte, a first-year student. “I am also rediscovering the joys and challenges of those first explorations of college as seen through another’s eyes.”