40,000+ COVID-19 cases in Illinois

As the testing numbers go up in Illinois, so do the positive cases. There are 41,777 cases of COVID-19 in the state after 2,119 new cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday.

There were also 80 deaths reported. This included the prior reported death by the Whiteside County Health Department on Friday. 1,874 individuals in Illinois have now lost their lives to the coronavirus.

4,699 patients are hospitalized in Illinois, with 1,244 in ICU beds and 763 on ventilators.

Rock Island County reported 17 new cases on Saturday, giving the county 353 total cases. 20 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

Woman in her teens who is isolating at home

Girl younger than 15 who is isolating at home

Man in his 90s who is isolating at home

Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

Man in his 40s who is isolating at home

Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his teens who is isolating at home

No other local counties in Illinois reported new cases on Saturday.

For more information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.