41 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,465 and deaths are at 281.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
There are currently 34 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 4 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 1 woman in her 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.