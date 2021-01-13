41 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,465 and deaths are at 281.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 34 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

5 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl infant 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.