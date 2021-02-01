41 new COVID-19 cases over last two days in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days with 26 on Sunday and 15 on Monday.

The state’s disease reporting system, the Illinois’ National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (I-NEDSS), was down on Sunday and caused a delay in reporting that day’s numbers.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 294.

There are currently 27 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases from Sunday are:

4 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

3 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy younger than 13

And the new cases from Monday are:

3 women in their 70s

2 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 boy infant 1 or younger

