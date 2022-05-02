A Burlington man was arrested Monday on several drug charges.

For the past few months, detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been investigating an individual suspected of trafficking narcotics in the greater Burlington area, according to a Monday release.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Des Moines Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Problem Oriented Policing Unit, executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spruce Street, in Burlington.

Diangelo Leon Willis (photo: Burlington Police Department)

They arrested Diangelo Leon Willis, 41, of Burlington, on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a Class D Felony

Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a Class D Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense Cocaine, a Class D Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense Methamphetamine, a Class D Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Class D Felony



Willis is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond, pending an initial court appearance, the release said. The counter-drug efforts conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force are partially funded through the use of JAG/BYRNE grants administered through the office of Drug Control Policy of Iowa and local law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.