A 41-year-old man was critically hurt after a motorcycle crash in Rock Falls on Friday, July 1, 2022.

At approximately 10:17 p.m. July 1, Rock Falls Police responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Initial investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle, Jeremiah S. Johnson, 41, of Rock Falls, lost control of the motorcycle while traveling south on Galt Avenue and turning onto 6th Street, police said Wednesday.

Johnson sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by CGH ambulance. He was taken to CGH and later transferred to St. Anthony’s in Rockford, where he is listed in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.